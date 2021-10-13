Home  >  News

Rescue operations sa mga binahang residente sa Pangasinan, tuloy-tuloy pa rin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 09:05 AM

MAYNILA—Tumigil na ang ulan sa lalawigan ng Pangasinan pero hindi pa rin humihinto ang rescue operations ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Binaha kasi ang ilang mga bayan, kabilang ang San Jacinto, San Fabian, Tayug, Bautista, at Santa Barbara.

Dahil sa lakas ng ulang dulot ng bagyong Maring, umabot sa critical level ang Sinocalan River.

Umapaw na ito at ang tributaries sa iba’t ibang bayan kaya binaha ang ilang mga residente, lalo na ang nasa low-lying areas.

Umabot sa dibdib ang baha sa ilang lugar kaya kinailangan nang i-rescue ang mga residente.

Ayon kay Ronn Dale Castillo ng Research and Planning Unit ng Pangasinan PDRRMO, hindi agad lumikas sa pre-eemptive evacuation ang mga residente na inabutan ng baha.

Isinakay sila sa rescue boats at katuwang sa pag-rescue ang Philippine Army 81st Infantry Battalion delta company, Philippine Coast Guard at Philippine National Police.

Nasa 20 pamilya ang pansamantalang nananatili ngayon sa evacuation center habang hindi pa humuhupa ang baha sa ilang mga bayan.

