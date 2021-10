Watch more on iWantTFC

CAPTION: Video courtesy of PTV

The head of the Philippine National Police on Wednesday apologized to a delivery rider injured by a stray bullet in a car chase between officers and actor Jake Cuenca.

The PNP has extended medical aid and other assistance to the Grab rider who was injured when operatives shot the tires of Cuenca’s Jeep to force it to stop, said police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

"Humihingi tayo ng pasensya doon po sa nabaril, tinutulungan natin. Pero gaya ng sinabi ko nga po, nasa kaniya po ‘yon, kung sakaling siya’y may reklamo sa ating kapulisan," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We apologize to the rider who we shot, we are helping him. But as I said, it's up to him, if he wants to file a complaint against our policemen.)

Officers involved in the incident are under investigation and have been placed under restrictive custody, Eleazar said.



Cuenca was arrested after he allegedly drove off after hitting a police vehicle during a buy-bust operation in Mandaluyong last Saturday night.

His vehicle also reportedly rammed a barrier in the area, which led to the car chase.

Cuenca said he refused to stop his vehicle because "in that moment, I was fearing for my life."

Eleazar earlier this week told the actor, "Sa iyong ginawa, titiyakin ko na mananagot ka sa pambabastos mo hindi lang sa mga pulis kundi sa batas at sa kawalan mo ng disiplina sa sarili."