2 bata nalunod sa ilog sa Dasmarinas, Cavite

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 06:20 AM

Wala nang buhay nang matagpuan ang dalawang kabataang nalunod sa Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Nagkayayaan umano ang mga kaibigan ng mga bata na maligo sa Pasong Baca River, pero di na umano lumutang ang 11 anyos at 13 anyos na mga biktima.

Inireport ang insidente sa CDRRMO Dasmariñas at agad ikinasa ang search and rescue operation kasama ang Coast Guard.

Matapos ang dalawang oras na paghahanap, nakita ang dalawa sa malalim na bahagi ng ilog.

Maputik din ang parteng iyon, kaya nahirapan silang makita at posibleng na-trap na roon, ayon sa Coast Guard.

Nagpaalala naman ang mga awtoridad na iwasang maligo sa naturang ilog lalo na kung walang kasamang nakatatanda.

