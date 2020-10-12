Home  >  News

Velasco says congressmen don't have to be at Batasan Pambansa to have session

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2020 01:41 AM

Legal analysts offer mixed views on the validity of Congressman Lord Allan Velasco's election as the presumptive House Speaker.

Senators, meanwhile, assert the House leadership row should not cause a delay in passing next year's spending plan. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2020
