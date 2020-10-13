Home  >  News

Political scientists say Cayetano only has self to blame for ouster

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2020 10:36 PM

Political scientists said Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano only has himself to blame for his ouster from the Speakership.

That's as Senate President Vicente Sotto III concedes conflict in politics is sometimes fueled by the character of politicians. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2020
