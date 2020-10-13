Political scientists say Cayetano only has self to blame for ouster
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2020 10:36 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, Senate, Alan Peter Cayetano, Vicente Sotto III, House Speakership
- /video/news/10/13/20/cayetano-ousted-velasco-is-new-house-speaker
- /overseas/10/13/20/us-sent-60-spy-planes-close-to-china-in-september-beijing-think-tank
- /entertainment/10/13/20/blackpink-names-5th-member
- /sports/10/13/20/mcgregor-fight-with-southpaw-part-of-preps-for-prospective-bout-vs-pacquiao
- /life/10/13/20/vaginoplasty-mons-trimming-and-ozone-treatment-are-they-for-you