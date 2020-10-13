Palace: Duterte Cabinet to ease age restrictions on going out amid COVID-19 pandemic
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2020 03:31 PM
Malacañang, Palace, Harry Roque, IATF, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus worldometer, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases, coronavirus how many, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news
- /overseas/10/13/20/north-koreans-rally-wearing-masks-after-military-parade
- /news/10/13/20/pcoo-never-red-tagged-any-individual-andanar
- /news/10/13/20/rivals-cayetano-velasco-agreed-to-work-together-in-meeting-with-duterte-spox
- /business/10/13/20/nlex-slex-now-connected-via-skyway-3-as-san-miguel-completes-link-project
- /news/10/13/20/hiling-ng-bilanggong-ina-na-masilayan-ang-yumaong-sanggol-pinagbigyan