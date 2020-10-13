Palace: Duterte Cabinet to ease age restrictions on going out amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet will allow people from a wider range of age groups, including the youth and seniors, to go out of their homes, easing a restriction meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Those aged below 21 to above 60 are currently required to stay home with the exception of work, getting necessities and vacationing in Boracay island, under the current policy of a task force against the novel coronavirus.

The Duterte Cabinet, which met in full for the first time in 7 months on Monday, approved the "gradual expansion of the age group allowed to go out," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Titingnan po natin (we will see) if it will really be 16 to 65 [years old]," Roque told reporters, citing figures from the recommendation of economy managers.

"Bigyan natin ng leeway ang IATF muna," he said.

(Let's give leeway to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.)

The Philippines is grappling with Southeast Asia’s worst COVID-19 caseload, with 342,816 infections tallied as of Monday.