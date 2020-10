Mikey, Marilou Arroyo support Velasco as House Speaker - ally

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Representatives Mikey Arroyo and Marilou Arroyo have both thrown their support for Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as House Speaker, an ally of the presumptive leader said Tuesday.

Pampanga Rep. Rimpy Bondoc said Mikey Arroyo, son of former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, sent his e-signature.

Although he did not disclose what it was for, a manifesto was circulated among House lawmakers on Monday to declare the seat of House Speaker vacant and to install Velasco in the post.

Bondoc confirmed that Marilou Arroyo, sister-in-law of the former president and speaker, signed the manifesto.

Asked if this meant the Lakas-CMD party is solid behind Velasco, Bondoc said: "I wouldn’t speak for them. We just thank them for their support, individual support as of now and we look forward to working with them. They’re very good legislators."

Bondoc said Leyte Rep. Martin Romuladez is still Majority Floor Leader as the Velasco camp respects the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

Under the deal, Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano was to lead the House for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress, and Velasco for the last 21 months. Romualdez, who was also in the running to be Speaker at that time, was to be the majority leader.