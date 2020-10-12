Home  >  News

Metro Manila mayors eye allowing more residents to go outside homes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2020 01:32 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Metro Manila mayors are considering to allow more residents to leave their homes. They, however, are not in favor of shortening curfew hours. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Metro Manila mayors   Metro Manila curfew   Metro Manila GCQ curfew  