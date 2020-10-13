Home  >  News

Cayetano ousted; Velasco is new House Speaker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2020 10:33 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The power struggle at the House of Representatives ends as Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco officially takes the helm of the chamber.

The new House Speaker also said he and his ousted predecessor, Alan Peter Cayetano, reconciled during a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   Lord Allan Velasco   Alan Peter Cayetano   Rodrigo Duterte  