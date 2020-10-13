Cayetano ousted; Velasco is new House Speaker
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2020 10:33 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, Lord Allan Velasco, Alan Peter Cayetano, Rodrigo Duterte
- /video/spotlight/10/13/20/misuse-of-contact-tracing-data-raises-fears
- /video/news/10/13/20/political-scientists-say-cayetano-only-has-self-to-blame-for-ouster
- /overseas/10/13/20/us-sent-60-spy-planes-close-to-china-in-september-beijing-think-tank
- /entertainment/10/13/20/blackpink-names-5th-member
- /sports/10/13/20/mcgregor-fight-with-southpaw-part-of-preps-for-prospective-bout-vs-pacquiao