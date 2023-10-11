WATCH: OFW recalls ordeal as bombing started in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

An overseas Filipino worker living near Gaza Strip recalled her experience when the bombing started last Saturday.

According to Mariza Benting, the people were preparing for the anniversary of their kibbutz or community the night before the bombing started.

By around 6:30 in the morning, they heard the explosions and sounds of gunfire.

Benting admitted she panicked a little, but the husband of the mother she is taking care of was unfazed because he believes the military will save them.

Unfortunately, the grandfather died after their house was strafed. Some of their other neighbors also didn't survive.

"Hindi po lahat pinalad, gaya po nung lolo ko na pinagbabaril doon sa bahay namin na nakita ko po mismo doon sa sala, biglang pong pinaputukan," she said

Benting immediately went to the bomb shelter with her employer. They are now safe in another place far from Gaza.