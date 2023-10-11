Home > News WATCH: OFW recalls ordeal as bombing started in Gaza ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An overseas Filipino worker living near Gaza Strip recalled her experience when the bombing started last Saturday. According to Mariza Benting, the people were preparing for the anniversary of their kibbutz or community the night before the bombing started. By around 6:30 in the morning, they heard the explosions and sounds of gunfire. Benting admitted she panicked a little, but the husband of the mother she is taking care of was unfazed because he believes the military will save them. Unfortunately, the grandfather died after their house was strafed. Some of their other neighbors also didn't survive. "Hindi po lahat pinalad, gaya po nung lolo ko na pinagbabaril doon sa bahay namin na nakita ko po mismo doon sa sala, biglang pong pinaputukan," she said Benting immediately went to the bomb shelter with her employer. They are now safe in another place far from Gaza. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, IsraelHamas, Israel Read More: Gaza Strip Israel Israel-Hamas war overseas Filipino