Senators want immediate aid for victims of vessel collision in Bajo de Masinloc

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:42 PM

Philippine senators called for immediate aid for Filipino fishermen who survived a maritime collision with an oil tanker.

A Marshall Islands official said the country is poised to provide assistance if an investigation verifies one of their tankers was behind the mishap. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023
 
