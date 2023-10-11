Home  >  News

Angara says Senate did not agree to follow House reallocation of confidential funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:29 AM | Updated as of Oct 12 2023 07:55 PM

A Philippine senator dismisses claims that the realignment of confidential funds by the lower house is a done deal.

Senators said they will follow their own standards in allocating secret funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023
