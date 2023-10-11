Home > News Angara says Senate did not agree to follow House reallocation of confidential funds ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine senator dismisses claims that the realignment of confidential funds by the lower house is a done deal. Senators said they will follow their own standards in allocating secret funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate House of Representatives confidential funds 2024 budget