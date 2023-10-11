Home  >  News

PH Statistics Authority falls victim to cyberattack

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:21 AM

Another Philippine government agency is hit by a data breach.

This follows the ransomware attack on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023
 
