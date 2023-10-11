Home > News PH Statistics Authority falls victim to cyberattack ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Another Philippine government agency is hit by a data breach. This follows the ransomware attack on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSA Philippine Statistics Authority data breach cybersecurity