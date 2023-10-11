Home  >  News

PH Embassy confirms death of 2 Filipinos in Israel-Hamas war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:11 AM

Two Filipinos were confirmed killed in the Hamas invasion of Israel.

The whereabouts of three other Filipinos are unknown as an Israeli blockade of Gaza trapped foreigners there. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023
