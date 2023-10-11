Home > News PH Embassy confirms death of 2 Filipinos in Israel-Hamas war ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Filipinos were confirmed killed in the Hamas invasion of Israel. The whereabouts of three other Filipinos are unknown as an Israeli blockade of Gaza trapped foreigners there. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel IsraelHamas fatalities overseas Filipinos DFA