Marcos vows full support for families of 2 Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:17 PM

The Philippine president’s personal assurance that he will help bring home the bodies of the two Filipino caregivers killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

One of the slain Filipinos is hailed as a hero for trying to protect her elderly ward from Hamas militants. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023

