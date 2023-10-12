Home > News Marcos vows full support for families of 2 Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas war ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine president’s personal assurance that he will help bring home the bodies of the two Filipino caregivers killed in the Israel-Hamas war. One of the slain Filipinos is hailed as a hero for trying to protect her elderly ward from Hamas militants. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war