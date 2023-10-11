Home  >  News

ANC

Marcos reaffirms PH support for Israel in meeting with Israeli envoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:14 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his administration's support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

The Philippine government has yet to recommend a mandatory evacuation of Filipinos from Israel, despite the deaths of two Filipinos caught in the violence. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Israel-Hamas war   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.  