Home > News Marcos reaffirms PH support for Israel in meeting with Israeli envoy ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his administration's support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas. The Philippine government has yet to recommend a mandatory evacuation of Filipinos from Israel, despite the deaths of two Filipinos caught in the violence. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Ferdinand Marcos Jr.