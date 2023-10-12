Home  >  News

Family of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas war appeals for help

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 01:42 PM

The family of one of the Filipinos killed in the Israel-Hamas war appealed for help to bring the remains of their kin back to the Philippines. Gracie Rutao reports.

— ANC, October 12, 2023

