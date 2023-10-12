Home > News Family of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas war appeals for help ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 01:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The family of one of the Filipinos killed in the Israel-Hamas war appealed for help to bring the remains of their kin back to the Philippines. Gracie Rutao reports. — ANC, October 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC promo, ANC, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict