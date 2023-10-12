Home > News Analyst: Hamas believes attack on Israel a war for national liberation ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A security analyst on Thursday gave a glimpse of the complicated history between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The fighting between Israel and Hamas is the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict between the two sides. What we know about Israel's war with Hamas Fighters belonging to the Lion's Den group of the Al-Qassam brigades march during the preparations for the Dec. 14 celebrations of the 35th founding anniversary of Hamas, in the north of Gaza City, Dec. 10, 2022. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/File For Rommel Banlaoi, an international studies professor, it is not a simple case of who are the aggressors and who are the victims. He pointed out that for Israel and most of the world, Hamas is committing acts of terrorism. But for the militants, it is a war for national liberation. Israel's new war cabinet vows to wipe Hamas off the earth No way out in Gaza amid Israel bombardments: DFA DFA places Gaza Strip under Alert Level 3, calls for voluntary repatriation —ANC, October 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC promo, ANC, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas war Palestine Free Palestine Palestinians freedom national liberation