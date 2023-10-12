Analyst: Hamas believes attack on Israel a war for national liberation

Watch more on iWantTFC

A security analyst on Thursday gave a glimpse of the complicated history between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas is the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict between the two sides.

Fighters belonging to the Lion's Den group of the Al-Qassam brigades march during the preparations for the Dec. 14 celebrations of the 35th founding anniversary of Hamas, in the north of Gaza City, Dec. 10, 2022. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/File

For Rommel Banlaoi, an international studies professor, it is not a simple case of who are the aggressors and who are the victims.

He pointed out that for Israel and most of the world, Hamas is committing acts of terrorism. But for the militants, it is a war for national liberation.

—ANC, October 12, 2023