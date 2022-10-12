Home  >  News

Ilang tsuper di pa makasingil ng bagong pasahe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2022 07:57 PM

Nananatiling mababa ang porsiyento ng mga pampublikong sasakyan na nakakuha na ng fare matrix o taripa kaya hindi pa rin nakakapagtaas ng singil sa pasahe ang ilang tsuper. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 12 Oktubre 2022. 
