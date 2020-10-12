Home  >  News

Velasco urges Cayetano to ensure peaceful transition of power in lower House

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2020 09:40 PM

Nearly 200 lawmakers have moved to install Rep. Lord Allan Velasco to the country's fourth highest post.

But his rival, Alan Peter Cayetano, continues to cling to the Speakership as he questions the legality of Velasco's election. Cayetano even insists he still has the numbers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2020
