There's time to 'legally, constitutionally' approve 2021 budget by Friday - Salceda

MANILA - Congress has time to legally approve the 2021 budget within the special session called by President Rodrigo Duterte, a lawmaker said Monday.

Duterte called for a special session from October 13 to 16 "to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays on its prompt passage."

"I think there is time between now and the 16th, tomorrow and the 16th in order to legally and constitutionally approve the budget and remove any uncertainty," said Albay Rep. Joey Salceda.

The call for a special session was a "repudiation about the process, about the suspension," Salceda told ANC's Headstart.

The House passed the General Appropriations Bill on second reading on Tuesday last week after a motion by incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, effectively terminating debates on the spending plan.

The approval came ahead of an expected change in leadership on October 14. Cayetano was supposed to turn over the Speakership to Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco according to a term-sharing deal brokered by Duterte.