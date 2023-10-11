PAGASA monitors twin weather disturbances

Watch more on iWantTFC

Weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring 2 weather disturbances including a low pressure area in Eastern Samar and a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said the low pressure area was estimated based on all available data at 750 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 3 a.m.

He noted the LPA is unlikely to intensify further and may join the trough of the incoming tropical cyclone.

Typhoon Bolaven was last spotted 2,310 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

Packing 155 kph winds and gusts of up to 190 kph, the typhoon is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Metro Manila, Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.