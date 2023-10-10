Groups visit wake of slain union organizer Jude Fernandez

Watch more on iWantTFC

Members of different organizations gathered in UP Diliman Tuesday evening, for a procession and program honoring slain union organizer Jude Fernandez, who was killed by the police while serving a search warrant in his home in Binangonan, Rizal last September 29.

Around 50 members of Kilusang Mayo Uno and other progressive labor groups rallied in front of the Oblation, condemning the brutal killing of their colleague.

They are also calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the incident, which they dubbed an "extrajudicial killing."

The group also marched towards the Church of the Risen Lord within the university grounds. This is where Fernandez' remains was brought by his immediate family where it will stay for the night. A short program was also held inside the church grounds where the victim's families and friends gave their messages and eulogies.

His relatives have yet to release details of his funeral. Fernandez is the 72nd victim of labor-related killings since 2016 according to Kilusang Mayo Uno.