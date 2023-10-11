Home > News DOTr chief Bautista itinangging sangkot sa korapsyon ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2023 06:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Mariing itinanggi ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jaime Bautista nitong Miyerkoles (Oktubre 11, 2023) ang akusasyon na sangkot umano siya sa korapsyon. Aniya, hindi siya tumanggap ng pera o pabor mula nang naupo siya bilang kalihim ng DOTr. — Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber tagalog news Read More: Department of Transportation Jaime Bautista corruption