DOTr chief Bautista itinangging sangkot sa korapsyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2023 06:48 PM

Mariing itinanggi ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jaime Bautista nitong Miyerkoles (Oktubre 11, 2023) ang akusasyon na sangkot umano siya sa korapsyon.

Aniya, hindi siya tumanggap ng pera o pabor mula nang naupo siya bilang kalihim ng DOTr. — Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

