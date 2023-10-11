DICT to appeal scrapping of confidential funds

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Wednesday said it would appeal the decision of the House of Representatives to scrap its proposed confidential funds for 2024.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said they would ask for the Senate's reconsideration on the removal of its proposed P300 million in confidential funds by the House as he warned that it sends "a very wrong signal" to the world.

"While cyber threats and cyber criminals are increasing… the Philippines — going against the tide of the rest of the world — is defunding our cybersecurity and is actually announcing to the world that we’re not interested in protecting our cyber borders," Uy told ANC's "Headstart."

The DICT is one of the civilian agencies that suffered cuts in confidential funds in the lower house's move to transfer them to auditable items.

House leaders said that the bulk of the confidential funds of the affected agencies will go to agencies in charge of national security, especially in the West Philippine Sea.

But for the DICT chief, guarding the country's physical borders is just one aspect. "What about our cyber borders?" he said.

"You already saw how our PhilHealth was attacked. And there will be more of these in the coming days and weeks and coming years. That does not alarm anybody? That we are under cyber attacks?"

DICT INSISTS CYBERSECURITY FUNDS SHOULD BE SECRET

When asked if the DICT's proposed confidential funds could be transferred under line items that are publicly audited, Uy said the information could be used by cybercriminals.

"If you do that, what will happen is you need to publish your terms of reference in a newspaper informing all cybercriminals how thick the safe that you’re going to use, what kind of alarm systems that you’re going to purchase. Where the locks, are what kind of locks you are buying, what are the features of those locks," he said.

"You think that would be a practical way of acquiring these security devices?"

Uy also said that the DICT could not rely on the cybercrime arm of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) because "cybersecurity is a completely different area."

"The technical capacity of the NBI is more on forensics," he said, further explaining that the bureau deals with data retrieval in criminal investigations.

Cybersecurity, he added, is intelligence gathering, analyzing the threat landscape, studying how criminals operate, as well as protecting the cyber borders.