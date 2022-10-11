Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'SIM registration di sapat para mahinto ang text scam'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2022 08:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ngayong ganap nang batas ang mandatory SIM card registration, marami ang nagtatanong kung paano ito ipapatupad. Naniniwala naman ang ilang tech experts na hindi sapat ang SIM registration para mahinto ang text scam. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren De Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Oktubre 2022. 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  sim registration   text scam   technology   teknolohiya   sim card   Art Samaniego   cellphone  