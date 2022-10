Watch more on iWantTFC

Why are red onions being sold for P170 -P200 per kilo in Metro Manila when it is only being sold for P130 in Nueva Ecija?

This is the question of Luchie Cena, manager of Valiant Cooperative in Nueva Ecija, who is in charge of onion supply in some parts of the province.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Cena said her cooperative recently sold red onions out of cold storage at P3,000 per bag, or about P120-130/kg of red onions.

"Walang ganyang presyo dito sa amin...Hindi umaabot ng P130, minsan P120. Ang sibuyas talaga kung mataas sa may Kamaynilaan ay marahil dahil sa maraming handling at sa binabagsakan na," she said.

"Ang katotohanan ay patuloy naman ang unload namin sa cold storages...Pag matagal na sa cold storage masisira naman," she added.

The Department of Trade and Industry issued Monday a suggested retail price of P170/kg of red onions, saying the current P200/kg price is too high.

DA Spokesperson Kristine Evangelista noted red onions were only priced at P140/kg last month.

Cena said farmers in Nueva Ecija have started planting white onions, which will be harvested around the last week of December.