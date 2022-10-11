Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Higit 17,000 apektado ng bakbakan ng sundalo, NPA sa Negros Occ.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2022 08:01 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tatlo na ang patay sa patuloy na bakbakan ng mga sundalo at mga miyembro ng New People's Army sa Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. Umaabot na rin sa 17,000 ang mga residenteng naiipit sa gulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Angelo Angolo. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Oktubre 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  sundalo   NPA   Himamaylan City   Negros Occidental   conflict   clash  