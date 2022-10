Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A labor group said Tuesday it would file countercharges following the arrest of two activists at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Monday.

"We wouldn't take this sitting down," Kilusang Mayo Uno Chairperson Elmer Labog told ANC's Dateline Philippines.

"We will definitely file countercharges as clearly they're trumped up charges to discourage the airing of dissent and legitimate grievances."

Labor activist Kara Taggaoa and transport leader Larry Valbuena were arrested by cops in plainclothes Monday, after they attended an arraignment of a previous case of robbery, Labog said.

Their arrests were based on a warrant issued by the court last year that stemmed from crimes, accused by Quezon City police, they allegedly committed during an anti-terrorism law protest in 2020 at the Commission on Human Rights.

But for Labog, the cases are "pure and simple harassment," adding that they're "clearly trumped-up charges and politically motivated."

The police defended the arrests by saying it was just executing an order from the court.

If the case prospers, Labog said, it will then be easy for those in authority to file "incredible cases" against other progressive leaders.

"They've been detained for over 24 hours already. This is somewhat a case of illegal detention by not allowing them to post bail since yesterday," Labog also said.