A total of 97 people fell ill Monday after eating fried lumpia in a case of probable food poisoning in a public school in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Arcris Canillo, Sablayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head, said a total of 97 people were rushed to the hospital Monday after buying lumpia outside the school. Of the 97, 31 are still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

The food vendor who prepared the lumpia said the viand consisted of squash and galunggong that was prepared a day before cooking. A total of 200 lumpia were prepared a day before the incident.

Nasa 97 na ang bilang ng mga nabiktima ng food poisoning ng lumpia sa Sablayan, Occ. Mindoro. 86 students ng San Francisco Elem. School. 6 teachers ,5 outsiders. 33 pa ang naka-confine sa San Sebastian Dist. Hospital. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Canillo said authorities were unable to get a sample of the uncooked lumpia.

"Ang pagkakasabi po hindi na po magagamit yung mga nalutong lumpia bagkus kasi po ang kailangan po yung raw na hindi pa naluluto pero wala nang narecover na hindi pa naluluto," he said.

Health officials are set to interview the students and teachers who ate the lumpia.

Canillo said vendors should be careful about food preparation to avoid food poisoning.

"Make sure na ang sangkap na ginagamit ay hindi tira, hindi panis. Pag may naamoy na hindi maganda, wag na po natin iprepare ang pagkain," he said.

ABS-CBN News, October 11, 2022