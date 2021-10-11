Parts of Cagayan province flooded due to 'Maring'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 11 2021 11:59 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Cagayan, MaringPH, weather, Cagayan floods,
- /entertainment/10/12/21/prenup-snaps-ellen-derek-share-themed-photos
- /entertainment/10/12/21/dj-chacha-in-minor-bicycle-accident
- /news/10/12/21/pagasa-maring-makes-landfall-on-fuga-island-cagayan
- /news/10/12/21/mahigit-270000-pfizer-vaccine-doses-dumating-sa-naia
- /news/10/12/21/p68-milyong-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-angeles-city