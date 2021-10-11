Home  >  News

Parts of Cagayan province flooded due to 'Maring'

Posted at Oct 11 2021 11:59 PM

At least one person is killed while several towns are flooded as severe tropical storm Maring dumps heavy rains over the northern Philippine province of Cagayan. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2021
 
