Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Kabaitan ng pumanaw na CHR chair Gascon inalala

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2021 08:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagluluksa ang Commission on Human Rights dahil sa pagpanaw ng kanilang pinunong si Chito Gascon dahil sa COVID-19. Inalala naman ng asawa niyang si Melissa kung paanong inisip pa ni Gascon ang ibang taong nagdurusa rin sa COVID-19 nang lumalala na ang kanyang kondisyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Oktubre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Chito Gascon   CHR   COVID-19   Commission on Human Rights   human rights  