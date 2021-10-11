Home  >  News

Ilang lugar sa Cagayan binaha dahil sa Bagyong Maring

ABS-CBN News

Oct 11 2021

Ramdam na sa Cagayan ang malalakas na ulan at hanging dala ng Bagyong Maring. Daan-daang pamilya rin ang inilikas habang isa ang namatay sa bayan ng Claveria matapos tangayin ng malakas na alon. Nagpa-Patrol, Harris Julio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Oktubre 2021

