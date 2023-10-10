Home  >  News

Ilang ahensiya inalisan ng confidential funds sa panukalang 2024 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 09:25 PM

Tuluyan nang tinanggal ng komite ng Kamara ang confidential funds ng limang ahensiya. Kasama rito ang kay Vice President Sara Duterte at bahagi ng confidential funds sa ilalim ng Department of Agriculture na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Oktubre 2023

