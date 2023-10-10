Home > News Ilang ahensiya inalisan ng confidential funds sa panukalang 2024 budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tuluyan nang tinanggal ng komite ng Kamara ang confidential funds ng limang ahensiya. Kasama rito ang kay Vice President Sara Duterte at bahagi ng confidential funds sa ilalim ng Department of Agriculture na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Oktubre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news House of Representatives 2024 budget 2024 budget deliberations confidential funds