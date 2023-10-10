Home > News House committee realigns confidential funds of 5 gov't agencies ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Five Philippine government agencies are stripped of their proposed confidential funds. The move by an ad hoc congressional panel did not spare the offices concurrently run by the president and vice president. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives confidential funds 2024 budget