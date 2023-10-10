Home  >  News

House committee realigns confidential funds of 5 gov't agencies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:02 PM

Five Philippine government agencies are stripped of their proposed confidential funds.

The move by an ad hoc congressional panel did not spare the offices concurrently run by the president and vice president. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
