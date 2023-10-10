Filipino caregiver says family does not know she is in Israel

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Filipino caregiver living near the Gaza border narrated Tuesday how she and other caregivers were rescued after Palestinian militant group Hamas, staged a surprise weekend assault on southern Israel.

Caregiver "Emily" said she and some 20 caregivers fled to a hotel near the Dead Sea after the weekend attack.

"Live-in kami sa bahay bahay. Mostly ang kasama namin 'yung alaga namin. Nandito kami sa hotel sa Dead Sea," caregiver "Emily" said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She said a representative from OWWA visited them at the hotel and gave assistance of US$200 each.

She also revealed she did not tell her family that she was in Israel because reports of violence in Israel were common at the time. Only a sibling in Metro Manila knows she is there.

"Hindi alam ng pamilya ko na nasa Israel ako, alam nila na nasa Dubai ako. Ayaw ko pong mag-alala sila sa akin," she said.

Emily, who has been staying near the Gaza border for the past 2 years, said she traveled to Israel as part of a government-to-government program.

