AFP, maritime expert slam China's claims of sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:07 PM

China complains its goodwill is being abused by the Philippines' repeated resupply missions to its navy outpost in the Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine armed forces and a maritime law expert reject China's protest. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
