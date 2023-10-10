Home > News 38 Filipinos in Gaza seek repatriation: DFA ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Dozens of Filipinos in the war-stricken Gaza Strip appeal to be rescued. But Philippine authorities admitted this may be difficult as Israel imposes a blockade on the Palestinian enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Strip DFA Department of Foreign Affairs