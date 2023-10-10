Home  >  News

38 Filipinos in Gaza seek repatriation: DFA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dozens of Filipinos in the war-stricken Gaza Strip appeal to be rescued.

But Philippine authorities admitted this may be difficult as Israel imposes a blockade on the Palestinian enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Gaza Strip   DFA   Department of Foreign Affairs  