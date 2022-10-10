Watch more on iWantTFC

Some local fishermen are forced out of work due to imports and rising fuel prices, fisherfolk organization Pamalakaya said on Monday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday reported that the fishing and agriculture sectors lost some 286,000 jobs in August, which could be due to the bad weather and the rising costs of fuel.

Fishermen cannot compete with importers, especially as they face rising costs of production, including oil price hikes, said Pamalakaya president Fernando Hicap.

“Mataas yung cost of production natin, lalong-lalo na yung pagtaas ng gasolina na ginagamit ng mga mangingisda... 'Pag nagbagyo, kapag nasira yung kanilang kagamitan sa pangingisda, tulad ng banca ay kailangan nilang maghanap ng ibang trabaho para (makapagpundar) ulit ng bagong kagamitan sa produksyon,” he told ANC.

(We have a high cost of production, especially with the rising cost of fuel. When storms destroy their boats, fishermen need to find other jobs so they could buy fishing gear again.)

Hicap also called on government to reconsider reclamation projects which could damage marine life.

“Yung mga mapanirang proyekto tulad ng reklamasyon, yung black sand mining tsaka yung mga offshore mining, eh pag meron pong mga operation niyan sa mga pangisdaan, yung mga mangingisda sa mga lugar na yan, talagang totally walang trabaho ‘yon,” he added.

(Projects like reclamation and black sand mining can force fishermen to stop working.)

“Kasi yung impact ng reclamation ay irreversible yun. Hindi na natin maibabalik yun sa dati, kapag nagkamali sabihin natin, 'Ay nagkamali pala tayo',” he said.

(The impact of reclamation is irreversible. We can't just say 'Oops, we made a mistake.)

— ANC, 10 October 2022

