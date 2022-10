Watch more on iWantTFC

A hostage crisis involving a staunch critic of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Detained former senator Leila de Lima, imprisoned over what she claims are trumped-up drug charges, taken hostage and rescued in an attempted prison break by three inmates linked to the terror group Abu Sayyaf.

De Lima’s camp believes the hostage-taking incident could be targeted. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2022