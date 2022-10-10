Home  >  News

De Lima camp preparing to file motion for medical furlough

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2022 10:55 PM

The camp of former senator Leila De Lima is now preparing to file a motion for medical furlough and is studying where to ask for a home furlough or house arrest.

This, as fears for her safety grow. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2022
 
