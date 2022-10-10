Home > News De Lima camp preparing to file motion for medical furlough ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The camp of former senator Leila De Lima is now preparing to file a motion for medical furlough and is studying where to ask for a home furlough or house arrest. This, as fears for her safety grow. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila De Lima furlough house arrest De Lima hostage taking /spotlight/10/10/22/a-day-after-hostage-ordeal-de-lima-attends-hearing/entertainment/10/10/22/hologram-fireworks-what-to-expect-at-eraserheads-concert/video/news/10/10/22/de-lima-survives-hostage-taking-in-camp-crame/news/10/10/22/kampo-ng-pinalitang-negros-oriental-gov-humiling-ng-tro/business/10/10/22/ex-fed-chief-bernanke-others-win-nobel-economics-prize