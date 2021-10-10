Home > News 'Di nasusunod na physical distancing sa ilang pampublikong sasakyan ikinabahala ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2021 06:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nababahala ang ilang pasahero sa mga pampublikong sasakyan dahil tila hindi nasusunod ang physical distancing. Muling iginiit ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board na bawal ang punuan sa lahat ng mga pampublikong saskayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Oktubre 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news transportasyon bus physical distancing health protocols Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board /entertainment/10/10/21/ely-buendia-says-he-is-dead-serious-about-phs-future/news/10/10/21/signal-no-2-up-in-n-luzon-due-to-maring/sports/10/10/21/parks-plays-11-minutes-in-nagoyas-first-win/life/10/10/21/be-your-own-barista-with-this-affordable-coffee-machine/entertainment/10/10/21/nikki-gil-gives-birth-to-her-second-child