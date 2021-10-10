Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Di nasusunod na physical distancing sa ilang pampublikong sasakyan ikinabahala

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2021 06:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nababahala ang ilang pasahero sa mga pampublikong sasakyan dahil tila hindi nasusunod ang physical distancing. Muling iginiit ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board na bawal ang punuan sa lahat ng mga pampublikong saskayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Oktubre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   transportasyon   bus   physical distancing   health protocols   Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board  