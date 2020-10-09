Home  >  News

Many areas in PH still considered 'high-risk' for COVID transmission

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2020 12:06 AM

For the fifth straight day, the Philippines logged less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. But as Raphael Bosano tells us, many areas in the country are still considered high risk. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 9, 2020
