Duterte calls for special session over 2021 budget amid House power struggle

President Rodrigo Duterte called on Congress to a special session next week to guarantee the timely passage of next year's budget. The move comes after House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano suspended plenary sessions for a month preventing the enforcement of a term-sharing deal between him and supposed successor Lord Allan Velasco. Velasco claims even the President admitted feeling duped by Cayetano for supposedly not honoring the agreement he brokered. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 9, 2020