Duterte calls for special session over 2021 budget amid House power struggle
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 10 2020 12:00 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, Congress, special session, 2021 budget, Cayetano, Alan Peter Cayetano, Velasco, Lourd Allan Velasco, House, House Speakership
- /video/news/10/10/20/many-areas-in-ph-still-considered-high-risk-for-covid-transmission
- /video/business/10/10/20/should-smes-be-allowed-to-defer-workers-13th-month-pay
- /news/10/10/20/world-support-for-ph-arbitral-award-doesnt-affect-rulings-legal-stature-locsin
- /sports/10/09/20/pba-strict-bubble-protocol-means-beermen-cant-have-full-coaching-staff
- /sports/10/09/20/mma-one-boss-explains-why-angela-lee-still-holds-title-despite-pregnancy