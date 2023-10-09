Watch more on iWantTFC

Rotary International president-elect Stephanie Urchick is set to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

Urchick told ANC that there was no set agenda for their meeting. She said, however, that she would share "the good news" that the service organization, one of the largest in the world, is "so strong in the Philippines."

Rotary International, formed in 1905, is among the largest service organizations in the world. It has a claimed membership of 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs internationally.

The clubs are known for holding community projects like polio vaccination campaigns and youth development programs.

"Any place Rotary exists in the world where Rotarians are creating lasting change makes that community, makes that area stronger," said Urchick, who is Rotary International’s second female president in more than a century.

"We are very lucky here in the Philippines to have such a strong Rotary presence," she added.

— ANC, October 9, 2023