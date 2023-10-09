Home  >  News

PH officials say contingency measures in place for Filipinos in Israel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2023 11:47 PM

Philippine officials said contingency measures are in place for the protection of thousands of Filipinos in Israel.

That's as seven Filipinos there remain unaccounted for. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 9, 2023
