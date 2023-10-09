Home > News PH officials say contingency measures in place for Filipinos in Israel ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2023 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine officials said contingency measures are in place for the protection of thousands of Filipinos in Israel. That's as seven Filipinos there remain unaccounted for. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas DFA Department of Foreign Affairs overseas Filipinos