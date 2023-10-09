Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A Philippine Coast Guard official on Monday said search efforts continue for the fishing boat that sank off Pangasinan last week after being hit by a foreign oil tanker.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said they want to recover Fishing Boat Dearyn and use it as evidence in cases that may be filed over the collision.

"Ang intention natin, the moment na makita natin 'yon, we're going to salvage it, palutangin natin at dalhin natin sa pampang. Right now, ang Philippine Coast Guard ay naglalayag pa patungo sa location na ito," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(Our intention is, the moment we recover it, we're going to salvage it, surface it, and bring it to shore. Right now, the Philippine Coast Guard is sailing toward the location.)

A foreign crude oil vessel believed to be the Marshall Islands-flagged Pacific Anna struck the boat last Monday, causing the Daryn to capsize.

The mishap killed three Filipino fishers, including the captain. Eleven members of the crew survived the incident.

The boat was reportedly moored to a fish aggregating device called a payao when the collision happened.

Tarriela said the recovery of the boat could support the Philippines' case against the Pacific Anna's owner if found that the ship was involved in the collision.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

The Coast Guard has already sent a letter to the Marshall Islands, where the vessel was registered, requesting them to reach out to the owner and "be cooperative in the ongoing investigation we are conducting," Tarriela said.

The Coast Guard has also sent a letter to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, where Pacific Anna was sailing from Incheon, South Korea.

He said that the two authorities "have already noted the fact" about the Coast Guard's independent investigation but have yet to send more information.

"Bali ang habol natin dito ‘yong panagutin kung sinuman ‘yong may kasalanan doon sa pagsagasa sa fishing boat ng ating mga kababayan at ‘yong insurance—‘yong danyos, bayad danyos sa mga biktima," he said.

(We are working to hold accountable whoever is responsible for ramming the fishing boat, including insurance payouts and compensation to the victims for damages.)