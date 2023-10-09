Home  >  News

DICT says millions of PhilHealth members likely affected by ransomware

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2023 11:52 PM

A recent ransomware attack may have compromised millions of members' data of the Philippine state health insurer.

But the agency insisted this cannot be used by criminals to make false insurance claims. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 9, 2023
