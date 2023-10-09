Home > News DICT says millions of PhilHealth members likely affected by ransomware ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2023 11:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A recent ransomware attack may have compromised millions of members' data of the Philippine state health insurer. But the agency insisted this cannot be used by criminals to make false insurance claims. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PhilHealth ransomware DICT cyberattack