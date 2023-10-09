Bomb shelter for Filipinos needed in Israel after Hamas attacks: OFW

Watch more on iWantTFC

An OFW on Monday urged authorities to set up a bomb shelter for Filipinos in Israel, which declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise assault from Gaza.

"May mga sari-sarili namang bomb shelter dito. Pero yung mga halimbawa po walang trabaho na nakatambay dito o yung mga walang papel, undocumented, [wala silang matutuluyan]," said Trooper Mariano, a Filipino caregiver working near Gaza.

(Buildings here have their own bomb shelter. But those who are in between jobs or are undocumented would have no shelter.)

Mariano said some fellow OFWs were worried for their safety but were unlikely to go home to the Philippines for now.

"Nangangamba rin po kami sa safety namin kasi yung nangyari po is surprise attack ng mga Palestino, mga Hamas. Hindi po handa 'yung Israel, holiday po kasi noong umatake sila e," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Sa tingin ko po magsti-stay kami kasi kontrolado rin po ng Israel ang nangyayari."

(We are also worried for our safety because what happened was a surprise attack. Israel was not ready because Hamas attacked on a holiday. But I think we'll stay because Israel has control over what is happening.)

Israeli forces patrol outside the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. More than 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,000 left injured in the attacks, the Israeli foreign ministry said. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

Authorities are coordinating with Filipino community leaders to provide their needs, including a bomb shelter, said Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

"Wag po kayong mag-alala, magkakaroon po tayo ng shelter para maisulong po yung OFWs na kailangan may matuluyan," he said.

(Do not worry, we will have a shelter for Filipinos who need it.)

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, the majority of whom are based in the northern part of the country, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Filipinos who need government assistance may get in touch with the DMW through the following hotline numbers.

The Iranian-backed Hamas who run the impoverished, blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday fired thousands of rockets into Israel, 50 years after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Using motorbikes, pickup trucks, motorized gliders and speed boats, the militants streamed into Israeli urban areas including Ashkelon, Sderot and Ofakim, which is about 22 kilometers from Gaza.

Retaliation was swift from Israeli forces, who launched air raids on the impoverished and densely-populated Gaza Strip.

The conflict's death toll has surged above 1,100.

The DMW has not confirmed any death or injury among Filipinos, said Cacdac.

Authorities are verifying reports that some Filipinos were among the hostages taken by Hamas.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse